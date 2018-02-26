NBCUniversal International Studios has appointed Charlotte Bloxham to the newly created role of Head of Production. Based in London, Bloxham will be responsible for managing scripted production across the company’s UK-based entities that include Heyday Television, Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International Studios’ productions.

Bloxham joins NBCU from Fifty Fathoms Productions, where she was Head of Production since 2016. While there, the exec oversaw the development and production slate including Sky/Amazon series Fortitude and the second season of BBC/SundanceTV’s The A Word. She has also line-produced a number of high-profile British scripted titles including SS-GB for BBC One, Working Title’s London Spy for BBC Two and Carnival Films’ The 7.39 for BBC One.

Bloxham will report to NBCUniversal International Studios’ COO, Sarah Cooper and EVP Scripted Programming, JoAnn Alfano.

NBCUniversal International Studios’ production companies include Carnival Films, Monkey and Australia-based Matchbox Pictures. Additionally, the company has joint ventures with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner in Working Title Television, and with David Heyman in Heyday TV. International Studios also owns an equity stake in Lark Productions in Canada and has a first-look deal with Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker.