A mashup video of 40 YouTube creators’ renditions of Kelly Clarkson’s single “Medicine” debuts on digital and social channels to promote the pop star — who got her big break on a different singing competition — joining The Voice as a new coach.

The video montage culminates a month-long promotion involving high-profile YouTube creators, as the network looks to create excitement for the next installment of the long-running singing competition.

NBC used FameBit, a marketplace that helps marketers connect with influencers who would be a good fit for their brands by using various criteria, such as an influencer’s audience demographic. Google acquired FameBit in 2016 and moved it in-house to create a self-service marketplace connecting brands with the creators of branded content.

Kjerstin Beatty, SVP Media for NBCUniversal, said the network was able to use FameBit to identify YouTubers like Kurt Hugo Schneider, who are known for their musical chops — “we obviously wanted these guys to do Kelly’s song justice” — and reach a sizable online following.

“When you have data behind it, you’re getting sort of the best of the bunch in terms of influencers who have the ability to really deliver messages to folks that are checking out their pages,” Beatty said.

The first set of YouTube cover performances went live on January 28, to coincide with the Grammy Awards. The next set of videos were posted the following week, attracting more than 3 million views. The network incorporated tune-in information in the videos to create anticipation for the season premiere.

A 30-second version of the video mashup will make its television premiere March 12 during that night’s broadcast of The Voice.

“We feel strongly and passionately that when they work with YouTube they can reach into new audiences that maybe hasn’t watched The Voice — or previously watched The Voice, but haven’t re-engaged,” said Beau Avril of FameBit By YouTube at Google.