Family, co-workers and celebrities are asking for help in locating Julia Kebbel, the sister of actress Ariel Kebbel (Fifty Shades Freed), who has been missing since going out for a walk with her dog January 31. The Los Angeles Police Department told Deadline that it has no more information about the case or the missing woman, a director in the promotions group at Universal Pictures.

According to police, the petite bleached blonde was last seen walking her chocolate lab Cindy in the 1900 block of Golden Gate Ave. (not far from Effie Street) in the Silver Lake area. She is not known to have medical issues. The dog is micro-chipped. It was reported by KTLA that neighbors said firefighters discovered fires in two rooms in her apartment and that her purse and phone were left behind.

Significant marks include tattoos on both of her forearms — one is a spiritual symbol of a key and the words “Promise” on one arm, and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Amy Schumer tweeted out to also spread the word to find her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the missing person’s bureau at 213-996-1800. On weekends: (877) 527-3247. To remain anonymous: (800) 222-8477 or go to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Here is her missing persons flier: