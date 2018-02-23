NBC is making a small change to its Thursday night schedule. Beginning Thursday, March 8, A.P. Bio will air at 8:30 PM ET/PT, and Champions, which premieres that night, will air at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

A.P. Bio aired in the 9:30 PM ET/PT slot on its premiere night February 1. That preview telecast earned a 1.3 rating in 18-49 and 4.3 million total viewers in Live+7.

A.P. Bio will next air on Sunday, February 25 at 8:30 PM ET/PT after the Olympics closing ceremony. It will air at 9:30 PM ET/PT on Thursday, March 1, then moves to its permanent 8:30 PM ET/PT slot March 8.



A.P. Bio stars Glenn Howerton as a philosophy scholar who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher but he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit. Eager to prove that he is still king of the castle, Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) struggles to control the force of nature that is Jack Griffin.

Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II also star.

From creators Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Champions focuses on former high school sports star Vince (Anders Holm), who must raise his estranged theater-kid son, Michael (J.J. Totah), above the gym he owns with his sweet, naïve younger brother, Matthew (Andy Favreau).

Fortune Feimster, Mouzam Makkar, Yassir Lester, Ginger Gonzaga and Robert Costanzo also star.