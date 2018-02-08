NBC has given a pilot order to drama Suspicion, based on the book by Joseph Finder, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal TV and Keshet Studios.

Created/written by Goldberg, Suspicion is described as a Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves. After Danny Goldman accepts a handshake loan from his new friend and millionaire neighbor, he gets a visit from the FBI and learns that the decision is one he will regret for the rest of his life. Coerced to work as an informant for the FBI to earn back his freedom, Danny is forced to infiltrate a world of violence and corruption while trying to protect his family. Based on the book by New York Times bestselling author Joseph Finder.

Goldberg executive produces with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder. Universal TV, where Goldberg is under an overall deal is the studio. The project falls under Keshet Studios’ first-look deal with NBC, which also includes a co-production pact for scripted fare with sibling studio Universal TV.

Goldberg created and executive produces The Path, which is currently in its third season on Hulu. She previously was a writer and executive producer on NBC’s Parenthood.

This marks the second pilot this season from Keshet International’s U.S.-based outpost Keshet Studios, joining the CW’s Skinny Dip. The company has freshman drama series The Brave on NBC, also with Uni TV.

Suspicion brings the number of NBC drama pilots this season to eight, in addition to straight-to-series Julian Fellowes saga The Gilded Age.