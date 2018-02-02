NBC has given a pilot order to a half-hour single-camera from comedy Aseem Batra (Marlon), Amy Poehler, Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV, where Batra, Poehler and Robinson are under overall deals.

Written by Batra, the untitled comedy, inspired by Orli Auslander’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything, shows one woman’s hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all.

Batra executive produces with Poehler via her Paper Kite Productions, Robinson via her CannyLads Productions, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Josh Maurer. Kelly Pancho and Kim Lessing produce. Auslander is consulting producer.

Batra, who got her start as a writer/actress on Scrubs before moving to The Cleveland Show, on which she worked as a writer-producer and a voice cast member, most recently served as co-executive producer and writer on NBC/Uni TV’s multi-camera comedy Marlon.

Robinson, who brought the Aseem Batra project in through her overall deal at Uni TV, has directed 10 network half-hour and hourlong pilots, six of which have gone to series, including The Middle, The Catch and How To Live with Your Parents.

Related2018 NBC Pilots

Paper Kite’s series on the air include Comedy Central hit Broad City, and the upcoming NBC unscripted series Making It, which Poehler will co-host alongside Nick Offerman. The company also is in pre-production on a untitled series starring Natasha Lyonne at Netflix, and recently acquired the feature rights to the book Moxie.

This is NBC’s second single camera comedy pilot order this season, joining Guess Who Died. The network has picked up four multi-cam comedy orders, Suzanne Martin’s Like Family, Greg Malins’ So Close and Josh Malmuth’s Abby’s — all from Universal TV — and Brian Gallivan’s Friends-In-Law, from Warner Bros. TV.