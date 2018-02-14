NBC has given a late pilot green light to Bright Futures, a single-camera comedy from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and spinoff Grown-ish writers Hale Rothstein, Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis and ABC Studios. NBC picked up the project in turnaround — it had been initially set up for development at ABC, which did not proceed with a pilot order.

Written by Rothstein, Segal and Schamis, Bright Futures centers on a group of friends all stumbling through the transition from the clueless, immature twentysomethings they are now to the successful professionals they’re destined to be.

Barris executive produces through his production company Khalabo Ink Society, which is under an overall deal at ABC Studios, alongside Rothstein. Segal and Schamis co-executive produce.

This is Barris’ second pilot order this season, along with a family comedy with Julie Bean he has at ABC.

Barris is behind both the Emmy-nominated Black-ish, now in its fourth season on ABC, and spinoff series Grown-ish, which was recently renewed for a second season on Freeform, as creator/executive producer. Rothstein is co-executive producer on Grown-ish after a two-season stint on Black-ish, most recently as co-executive producer. Segal and Schamis are staff writers on the college comedy in their first major writing gig.