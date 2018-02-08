NBC will air a miniaturized version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during the second week of the Winter Olympics with a five-minute segment called “The Fallon 5,” which will feature monologues, comedy segments and/or interviews.

During the PyeongChang Games that officially kick off Friday with the opening ceremony, NBC’s primetime will be blanketed with coverage, though 11 PM newscasts will air, per usual. Then it’s back to Olympics coverage at 11:30 PM. After this Friday, no full Tonight Show will be seen on NBC’s air for the next two weeks.

That might not ideal for the franchise, which is in the midst of an intense ratings battle with a plethora of late-night competitors.

So, to remind viewers about Fallon and his late-night show during the lull, on February 19-23, following the network’s primetime programming, NBC will air the “The Fallon 5” from the show’s home studio in 30 Rockefeller Center in New York.

A full-sized The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is scheduled to air tonight, Thursday, February 8, at 12:05 AM ET and 12:35 AM PT. Friday’s telecast is scheduled to air in its regular 11:35 PM ET/PT time slot.