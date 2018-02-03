NBC Entertainment has a stacked lineup of Super Bowl spots airing during Sunday’s championship. Like everything associated with the Big Game, it’s a buzz-worthy roster spotlighting some familiar names and faces.

The spots:

NBC BRAND SPOT

The stars of several NBC shows come together to sing Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” and wish everyone a very happy Super Bowl.

THE VOICE

Kelly Clarkson joins fellow coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for Season 14 of The Voice, which premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RI SE

Tony Award-winning composer, conductor and Rise music director Tom Kitt serves up a new arrangement of Macklemore’s Glorious, featuring cast members of NBC’s upcoming drama series Rise. Watch the premiere on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after This Is Us.

A.P. BIO

Watch the first three episodes of A.P. Bio, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt, streaming now on NBC.com and the NBC App. New episodes return to NBC on Thursday, March 1 on 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

WORLD OF DANCE

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO and Jenna Dewan Tatum are back on World of Dance when last season’s #1 new reality show returns this May.