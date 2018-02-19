A video featuring various A video featuring various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year is causing social media uproar, as Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick appears to use a slur in his greeting.

The video, made by Chinese media company Tencent, has appeared online. There is a version with Redick edited out also circulating.

The video goes through various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year. When it gets to Redick at the 51-second mark, he seems to say, “I just want to wish all of the NBA c—k fans in China, a very happy Chinese New Year.”

Redick claimed in a tweet sent on Sunday morning that he was merely “tongue-tied,” adding, “The word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary.”

Redick is a journeyman NBA guard from Duke University who has played for the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers before landing in Philadelphia.

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018