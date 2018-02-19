The video, made by Chinese media company Tencent, has appeared online. There is a version with Redick edited out also circulating.
The video goes through various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year. When it gets to Redick at the 51-second mark, he seems to say, “I just want to wish all of the NBA c—k fans in China, a very happy Chinese New Year.”
Redick claimed in a tweet sent on Sunday morning that he was merely “tongue-tied,” adding, “The word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary.”
Redick is a journeyman NBA guard from Duke University who has played for the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers before landing in Philadelphia.
NBA officials have not yet commented on the video. The league is celebrating its all-star game tonight in Los Angeles. The league has made a concerted effort to woo Chinese fans to the NBA, and its televised games are huge attractions in that country. In addition, several NBA players have joined various Chinese teams and play in leagues in that country.