Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game, which aired on Turner-owned TNT and TBS, saw ratings gains in household viewership and all key demos, propelling TNT to win the night across all of cable television, based on metered market delivery.

The telecast drew a 4.3 U.S. household rating and 5.1 million household impressions – both up 2% – the best for the event since 2013, based on Nielsen Fast Nationals. Last night’s telecast also saw double-digit increases across all key demos, up 11% among adults 18-34, 10% in men 18-34, and up 6% in adults 18-49 vs. 2017, according to Turner and Nielsen.

Turner’s coverage peaked with an average of 8.2 million total viewers from 9:15-9:30 PM ET.

Turner’s TV Everywhere platform also is up 101% in video starts for the 2018 All-Star Game over last year, and Turner’s Facebook and Twitter NBA social channels saw a 37% increase with video views over 2017.

Fergie’s jazz-inspired, sultry performance of the national anthem sparked a Twitterstorm of its own, with some calling it “the worst rendition ever.”