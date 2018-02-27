Things are about to get a little crazy after hours over at National Geographic. The network is partnering with the creative platform Tongal for the new late-night series WILD After Dark (w/t).

This will mark Nat Geo WILD’s first late-night series. The 30-minute episodes will feature short-form content created by the Tongal community which will include off-the-wall and experimental animal-centric short stories from storytellers around the world. The project launches today with an open call for submissions at tongal.com/NatGeoWILD.

Nat Geo’s partnership with Tongal adds to the network’s expanding portfolio of content. The growing multiplatform content partnership provides filmmakers everywhere the opportunity to co-create content for National Geographic’s digital and linear television platforms. The partnership has already resulted in more than 20 projects over the past three months on the Tongal Platform.

“National Geographic strives to inspire curiosity, ignite imaginations, and push boundaries when it comes to creative storytelling, and we think Tongal is the perfect partner to cultivate unique and innovative stories that align with our brand,” said Jill Cress, chief marketing officer for National Geographic Partners. “We’re looking forward to leveraging the incredible creative community that Tongal has fostered. This growing partnership allows National Geographic to tap into creative minds across the world, scale our content output, and connect with younger audiences through energized, imaginative stories created by the Tongal community.”

“For over 130 years, National Geographic has set the high bar for content and I’m thrilled they’ve recognized the creative potential and power of the Tongal community,” adds James DeJulio, co-founder, president and chief creative officer at Tongal. “We’re excited to explore the future of content creation with them.”

In addition to WILD after Dark, National Geographic is already leveraging the Tongal community to source ideas and content for their docuseries Explorers Series, their animated series Explorer Academy, and SharkFest.