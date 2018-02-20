In-theater advertising company National CineMedia has launched Noovie ARcade, a smartphone app that offers moviegoers an augmented reality experience.

The app accompanies NCM’s Noovie pre-show and lobby entertainment network, which launched last fall.

Noovie ARcade is available in the iOS and Android app stores and NCM expects to roll it out nationwide this spring on more than 20,600 screens in 1,700 theaters nationwide. Top exhibitors involved in the launch include AMC, Cinemark, Regal and 49 other regional and local circuits.

Users who download the app will need to arrive early at the theater for the Noovie pre-show, which will prompt them to take out their phones and start playing. Big screens and other triggers around the lobby will unlock mobile-phone-enabled games including Cinevaders, Emoji Escape and Munchie Mania.

“Noovie was designed around the three pillars of content, commerce and gaming, and I’m very proud to introduce the first in-theater AR gaming experience to the industry,” said Cliff Marks, president of NCM. “Noovie ARcade drives fan engagement and excitement through a unique digital experience, which makes it not only great entertainment for movie audiences, but a great opportunity for brands looking to reach them.”

Noovie ARcade offers brands new marketing avenues, including branded game experience customization, digital ad inventory and real-time, detailed auditorium-level audience data.

Along with the app launch, NCM is also betting on the potential of AR by forging a sales agreement with Moviebill, first AR-driven “connected print” magazine, which last year struck a deal with Regal Entertainment Group.

“NCM and Moviebill are working with advertisers to create custom activations that have full augmented reality capabilities within the Moviebill platform,” said Ian Owen-Ward, EVP of brand partnerships at Moviebill. “With a seven-figure circulation commitment per edition, Moviebill will be one of the most highly circulated physical entertainment media outlets at launch to an audience of highly-desirable moviegoers.”