It won’t be long before the song is over. CMT today set a June 7 midseason return date for Nashville, which is in its final season. And the final curtain will fall on the countrified soap with a series finale set for July 26. Watch a promo for the beginning of the end below.

CMT cued up the sixth and last season of Nashville on January 4 and drew the series’ best L+3 numbers since its S5 midseason premiere in early June 2017. Now in its second season on CMT, which picked up the show a month after ABC canceled it suddenly in May 2016, Nashville follows country stars Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere), Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten) and the Highway 65 family as they strive to keep Rayna Jaymes’ dream alive and pursue their music while juggling relationships, family and the ever-changing industry.

Clare Brown, Chris Carmack, Kaitlin Doubleday, Jonathan Jackson, Sam Palladio, Maisy Stella and Lennon Stella also star in the series produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment. Connie Britton played Jaymes for the series’ first four-plus seasons.

The network also said today that two new recurring characters will debut during the remaining eight episodes. Ronny Cox (True Detective) will play Gideon, a crusty, frustrated, would-be musician and recently reformed lifelong alcoholic who resented his son Deacon’s success. Now he’s back to try to heal a long-broken relationship with him. Mia Maestro is Rosa, a dedicated follower of Darius’ (Josh Stamberg) Movement who now is having doubts about her role in it.

Cox is repped by APA and Levine Management; Maestro is with ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Here is the new promo for the final batch of Nashville episodes: