Frequent Fusion producer and contributor Nando Vila will host and executive produce Happy Ending With Nando Vila, a new political sketch comedy series, set to premiere February 8 at 9 PM on the cable network.

The ten-part explainer series takes a step back and tries to figure out what’s going on behind the headlines, spotlighting the absurdity of the world in silly and absurd ways.

In the premiere episode “Killed by Capital,” Nando sets out on a film noir detective hunt to figure out what capitalism is, and how it controls our lives. Future episodes will tackle the gig economy, health care, housing, imperialism, and more.

“America is looking for a happy ending to the mess we are in,” said Vila. “We are taking a fun, entertaining and informative look at the different building blocks of our political system, while proposing solutions in the hopes of making progress—because we’d like to end up, you know, happy.”

Vila has produced, hosted, and contributed to a range of programs for Fusion since the network’s launch. During the 2016 election cycle, he executive produced the Emmy-nominated documentary The Naked Truth: Trumpland, which profiled the people who fueled the Trump candidacy. He has served as a contributor to The Feed and America with Jorge Ramos as well as the network’s coverage of the 2014 midterms and 2016 presidential elections, among other things.

Happy Ending with Nando Vila is executive produced by Nando Vila along with Chris Kasick (Uncle Nick, Attack of the Show).

Check out the trailer below: