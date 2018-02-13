A+E Networks president and CEO Nancy Dubuc spoke publicly today about her decision to withdraw as a candidate for the top job at Amazon Studios during a conversation onstage at the Code Media conference in Huntington Beach.

Dubuc offered scant insights into her decision to remove herself from contention, hinting at a bad fit with the Seattle-based tech giant, saying “the timing for me wasn’t right” and that “I’m an East Coast person.”

The network executive swiftly shifted the conversation to Amazon’s decision to tap NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke to succeed Roy Price as studio head. “In all seriousness, Jen is a fantastic person for this job,” said Dubuc. “I’m thrilled to see a woman in it.”

Dubuc urged support for Salke, who’ll need to stabilize the studio following the instability caused by a series of high-level departures that included Price, amid sexual harassment allegations, and his top lieutenants Joe Lewis and Conrad Riggs.