Fresh from starring in Duncan Jones’ sci-fi thriller Mute, Noel Clarke has launched his own TV production company with the backing of British super-indie All3Media.

Clarke, who also starred in J.J Abrams; Star Trek Into Darkness, has launched Unstoppable Film and TV with actor and producer Jason Maza. The production company will be based in London but has plans to produce scripted series in the U.S. It is a separate company to Unstoppable Entertainment, Clarke’s company through wich he has produced much of his film work.

In addition to his work on-screen, Clarke has created, written and directed movies including Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood. He also worked with Maza on Brit comedy The Knot; Maza produced 10×10, starring Luke Evans and Kelly Reilly, as well as starring in Fish Tank, Call the Midwife and Shifty. The pair are also both starring in Vertigo Films’ forthcoming Sky One drama Bulletproof.

All3Media has invested in Unstoppable Film and TV and will distribute its series around the world. Studio Lambert boss Stephen Lambert, who recently secured his first major global drama, The Feed, with Amazon, will become Unstoppable’s non-exec chairman, while Studio Lambert’s business affairs and finance departments will provide support services to the fledgling firm.

“There are so many great opportunities to produce and share original drama that right now is a really exciting time to be working in TV. With the full support of All3Media we’re aiming to build on our work so far, finding new talent and creating authentic drama for the widest possible audience,” said Clarke and Maza.

All3Media CEO Jane Turton added, “I’m really excited to welcome Noel and Jason to All3Media. The breadth and quality of their work speaks for itself and it’s fabulous to be partnering with them as they launch Unstoppable Film and TV.”