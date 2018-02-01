We’re getting the first look at Music City, CMT’s new docuseries, ahead of its March 1 premiere.

From The Hills and Laguna Beach executive producer Adam DiVello, Music City documents the lives of five central characters – Kerry, Rachyl, Jessica, Jackson, and Alisa – as they chase their dreams of music, success, fame, and romance in Nashville. Entering the next chapter of their lives, they’re faced with real choices that carry real stakes for their careers, their relationships, and their futures, as they navigate the rocky road on the journey of self-discovery.

In the clip, husband and wife, Kerry and Rachyl, struggle with balancing his touring schedule, which often leaves her alone in Nashville caring for their young son. Singer-songwriter Jessica is set up on a blind date with Jackson, a personal trainer born and bred in Nashville, and working musician Bryant pushes Alisa to start following through on her dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter.

The premiere of Music City comes amid a strong period for CMT which has seen 14 consecutive months of year-over-year ratings growth among Adults 18-49 and Women 18-49.

Music City is produced by Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate/

The docuseries premieres Thursday, March 1 at 10 PM on CMT.