Broadcast pilot season’s busiest director this year just got busier. Pam Fryman, who already had signed on to direct four multi-camera/hybrid comedy pilots, has been tapped to direct the opening episode for Murphy Brown, CBS’ 13-episode revival of the 1988 sitcom.

Original series creator Diane English and stars Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud are set to return for the new installment, which also will feature Murphy Brown’s millennial adult son Avery.

Warner Bros. TV, which was behind the original series, is the sole studio on the new installment, with English serving as writer/executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions banner. Bergen also is an executive producer on the series, while Fryman will serve as an executive producer on the pilot.

Murphy Brown joins Fryman’s four other pilots this season: CBS’ hybrid History of Them, from Gloria Calderon Kellett and Sony Pictures TV, NBC’s Abby’s from writer Josh Malmuth, producer Mike Schur and Universal TV, and Friends-in-Law, from writer Brian Gallivan, producer Tom Werner and Warner Bros. TV; as well as ABC’s Most Likely To, from writer Diablo Cody, WBTV and Berlanti Prods.

Fryman is coming off directing Amazon’s first multi-camera comedy pilot Making Friends, created by her frequent collaborators, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. She served as director/executive producer for the entire run on their previous series, CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, and also directed the pilot and continues to helm multiple episodes of Kellett’s One Day at a Time reboot at Netflix, which led to the duo’s collaboration on History of Them. Additionally, Fryman is director/executive producer on the freshman CBS multi-camera comedy series 9JKL after directing the pilot last season.

