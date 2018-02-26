Corky, Frank and Miles will be returning to Murphy Brown, CBS’ revival of the 1988 sitcom.

Faith Ford (perky anchor Corky Sherwood), Joe Regalbuto (investigative reporter Frank Fontana) and Grant Shaud (executive producer Miles Silverberg) will reprise their original roles from the hit comedy. They’ll join star Candice Bergen, who is back as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network in the reboot, spearheaded by original’s creator Diane English and studio Warner Bros. TV.

CBS

I hear Charles Kimbrough, who was one of only four cast members who were series regulars on all 10 seasons of the original series, alongside Bergen, Ford and Regalbuto, also has been approached for the revival. I hear the 81-year-old actor, who played FYI anchorman Jim Dial, is not well enough to return full-time, but there is a possibility for him to reprise his role as a guest star.

CBS gave a 13-episode series order to the current-day revival, which will come on the 30th anniversary of the original series. Murphy Brown aired on CBS from from 1988-98, with English leaving after Season 4. The show was known for its political satire and for reflecting current events, regularly weaving in real-life political headlines. Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

Warner Bros. TV is the sole studio on the new installment with English serving as writer/executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions banner. Bergen will also is an executive producer.

During the show’s original run on CBS, Murphy Brown received 62 Emmy nominations (with 18 wins), 15 Golden Globe nominations (with three wins), three Screen Actors Guild Awards, five Directors Guild nominations (with two wins) and four Writers Guild nominations (with two wins). Bergen won five Emmys and a Golden Globe Award.

Ford earned five Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations, with Regalbuto and Kimbrough also landing Emmy noms for the original series.