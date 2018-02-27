Dexter alumna Luna Lauren Velez and Pallavi Sharda (Pulse) have booked series regular roles opposite Michael Chiklis and Teyonah Parris in CBS drama pilot Murder, from Lin Pictures and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Amanda Green based on the British miniseries and directed by Anthony Hemingway, this new take on the investigative drama explores crime through the unique and often-conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true-crime documentary, the series, which centers on Detectives Mason Garrity (Chiklis) and Ayana Lake (Parris), invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves.

Velez will play Capt. Lili Alvarez, a trailblazing leader for women in the NYPD, she is a strong and supportive squad boss. She always protects the detectives under her command, and she’s keeping a watchful eye on the new partnership of Detectives Mason Garrity and Ayana Lake. But her rise through the ranks required personal sacrifice and now leaves her wondering if she neglected her private life for too long.

Sharda will portray Dr. Parvati Agrawal. A meticulous forensic pathologist, she sees herself as the final doctor for each homicide victim. But this professional compassion comes at a personal cost, and Dr. Agrawal knows all too well that her over-identification with her work can lead her into dangerous territory.

Lin Pictures’ Dan Lin executive produces Murder with Green; Lindsey Liberatore co-exec produces.

Velez played Capt. Maria LaGuerta on the first seven seasons of Dexter and most recently recurred on How To Get Away With Murder and MacGyver. She’s repped by TMT Entertainment Group.

Sharda most recently appeared on Australian TV series Pulse. Her feature credits include the Oscar-nominated Lion. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Independent Management Company.