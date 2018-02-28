Leonard Roberts (Major Crimes) and Australian actress Andrea Demetriades (Pulse) have been cast as series regulars opposite Michael Chiklis and Teyonah Parris in CBS drama pilot Murder, from Lin Pictures and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Amanda Green based on the British miniseries and directed by Anthony Hemingway, this new take on the investigative drama explores crime through the unique and often-conflicting perspectives of cops and killers, witnesses and victims, friends and family. Shot like a true-crime documentary, the series, which centers on Detectives Mason Garrity (Chiklis) and Ayana Lake (Parris), invites the audience inside the emotional journey of an investigation, allowing them to discern the truth and judge the suspects’ guilt or innocence for themselves. Cast also includes Luna Lauren Velez and Pallavi Sharda.

Roberts will play Assistant District Attorney Malachi Sandel, a talented, charismatic homicide prosecutor whose persuasive skills and charm extend from the courtroom to his active social life. But a new case, coupled with a new romantic interest, has him questioning his choices in work and in life.

Demetriades is Raquel Bennett, a Legal Aid defense attorney, who’s both highly skilled and deeply passionate about advocating for her clients. A formidable opponent in court, she never goes down without a fight, but her magnetic personality makes even her legal opponents enjoy facing her at trial.

Lin Pictures’ Dan Lin executive produces Murder with Green; Lindsey Liberatore co-exec produces.

Roberts is coming off the final season of TNT’s Major Crimes in the series regular role of Leo Mason. He also recurs on Mom as Ray. His film credits include American Sniper and Drumline. Roberts is repped by TalentWorks, Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway Tyerman.

Demetriades is well known in her native Australia, where she can currently be seen on Squinters with Tim Minchin and Jackie Weaver on ABC Australia. She was previously a regular on the series, Pulse and Janet King. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Creative Representation.