Venerable multi-camera comedy directors Andy Ackerman and James Burrows are back on pilot duty with projects at CBS. Ackerman is helming and executive producing Fam and Pandas In New York, while Burrows is directing and executive producing Here Comes the Neighborhood. All three pilots are from CBS TV Studios and executive produced by Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Wendi Trilling.

Written/executive produced by Corinne Kingsbury and also exec produced by David Rosenthal, Fam centers on a woman whose dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger trainwreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their trainwreck of a father.

Written/executive produced by Ajay Sahgal, Pandas In New York is about a family of Indian doctors with a successful group practice in New York City who embark on a project to arrange their youngest son’s life, unaware he’s made plans of his own.

Here Comes the Neighborhood, written/executive produced by Jim Reynolds, centers on the nicest guy in the Midwest who moves his family into a tough neighborhood in L.A. where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Ackerman serves as director/executive producer of CBS’ upcoming comedy series Living Biblically after directing the pilot last season. Burrows is back as executive producer/director on the Will & Grace revival after serving in the same capacity on the original series for its entire run.