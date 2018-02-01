The long-rumored linkup of Media Rights Capital with Dick Clark Productions and Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group has been made official, and MRC founders Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk have been named co-CEOs, with Todd Boehly serving as chairman. MRC has been behind films including The Dark Tower and Baby Driver, and TV series including House of Cards, while DCP produces live programming including the Golden Globes.

