The long-rumored linkup of Media Rights Capital with Dick Clark Productions and Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group has been made official, and MRC founders Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk have been named co-CEOs, with Todd Boehly serving as chairman. MRC has been behind films including The Dark Tower and Baby Driver, and TV series including House of Cards, while DCP produces live programming including the Golden Globes.
MRC Chiefs Asif Satchu And Modi Wiczyk New Co-CEOs Of Valence Media
by Mike Fleming Jr
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy
Loading comments...
What's Hot on Deadline
-
1
'American Idol' Finalist Leah LaBelle & Ex-NBA Player Husband Killed In Car Crash
- 2
Stormy Daniels Will Skip 'The View' After S.E. Cupp Dis; Whoopi Doesn't Care
- 3
Donald Trump Snags 45.6M For 1st State Of The Union; Behind Obama, W & Bubba - Update
- 4
Scott Baio On 'GMA': Denies Sexual Molestation Allegations, Says 'Charles In Charge' Set "Was Like A Picnic Everyday"
- 5
'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Set To Topline 'The Impossible' For Fox 2000
- 6
Michael Wolff Fires Furiously On Twitter After Mika Brzezinski Spanks Him For Nikki Haley Rumors
- 7
Tomi Lahren Apologizes For Disparaging Remarks Made Against Kennedy
- 8
Charlie Walk Officially Out Of 'The Four' Finale On Fox
- 9
Stephen Colbert Interviews "Melania Trump" About State Of Her Union With Donald
- 10
'48 Hours' Reports That Robert Wagner Is Now "Person Of Interest" In Natalie Wood Death
Latest Film News
- ‘Submission’ Trailer: Stanley Tucci Seduced By Talented Student In Scandalous Drama
- ‘Jumanji’ Author Chris Van Allsburg & Radar Pictures Set Overall Fox Deal
- Octavia Spencer To Star In Blumhouse Thriller ‘Ma’; Reteam With Tate Taylor
- Geoffrey Fletcher To Write Remake Of Vietnamese Horror Pic ‘The Housemaid’
- ‘Men In Black’ Spinoff Firming: F Gary Gray In Talks To Direct Sci-Fi Franchise
- IFC Films Acquires Sundance Pic ‘A Kid Like Jake’
Marketplace
Featured Jobs
ad
- Creative Development Coordinator
Triptyk Studios, New York, New York
- Account/Project Coordinator (Ad Agency)
Petrol Advertising, Burbank, California
- Media Specialist
Bridgewater Associates, Westport, Connecticut
- Executive Director, Aspen Film
Company Confidential, Aspen, Colorado
- Associate Director, YouTuber & Gamer Partnerships
Save the Children, Fairfield, Connecticut
- SEE MORE JOBS
- 2
- 1