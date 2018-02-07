Gracepoint alum Virginia Kull is set for a recurring role in Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s breakout series Mr. Mercedes. The second season of the Sonar Entertainment-produced Stephen King adaptation will be based on King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and End of Watch. Kull will play Sadie McDonald, a nurse on the neurology ward— known as the “Brain Bucket” — at Mercy General Hospital. An epileptic who has recently gone off her medication, she’s prone to occasional microscopic seizures which pull her away from the task at hand. Her most famous patient is Brady Hartsfield, the infamous Mercedes killer. Kull will next be seen on Hulu’s Looming Tower opposite Bill Camp, Alec Baldwin and Peter Saarsgard. She also previously recurred on HBO’s Big Little Lies and Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. Kull is repped by Innovative Artists and Sanders, Armstrong, Caserta Management.

Hart Bochner has booked a recurring role on Amazon’s upcoming original drama series Too Old to Die Young, from Nicolas Winding Refn. Written by Refn (Neon Demon, Drive) and Ed Brubaker (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Westworld) and starring Miles Teller, Too Old to Die Young explores the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles by following killers’ existential journeys in becoming samurai. The entire series will be directed by Refn. Bochner will play Lieutenant, a spiritual and larger than life man who believes in life’s mysticism. Bochner will next star in Campbell Scott’s upcoming adaptation of the Joan Didion novel, A Book of Common Prayer. Bochner recently directed an episode of NCIS: New Orleans for CBS and has written pilot 4/4 Mercy, which is in development at eOne. Bochner is repped by Stone Manners Salners and Wright Entertainment, Inc.