Tech service corporation Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc has upped its stake in subsidiary MoviePass. HMNY’s total ownership of the outstanding shares of MoviePass’ common stock is equal to roughly 78%.

The increase in ownership stems from cash advances provided by HMNY to MoviePass, from time to time, from December 19, 2017 to February 15, 2018. These advances total $45.5 million and went toward the movie ticket service’s working capital and operational requirements, as well as to support its expansion. As of 12:13 PM ET today, HMNY was trading at $4.72, -6.7%.

“Helios’ capital investment has fueled our growth to approximately 2 million subscribers and enabled us to move closer to our vision of transforming the movie industry,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “Our goal has always been to drive more people to the movies, while reinvigorating the entire ecosystem that includes theaters, studios and distributors. Our relationship with Helios makes that possible.”

Said Ted Farnsworth, CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics: “We could not be more thrilled to hold a bigger stake in MoviePass, as the MoviePass phenomenon has become a major disruption to the entertainment industry. The partnership continues to be a great benefit to both MoviePass and Helios and Matheson shareholders.”

Earlier this week, HMNY offered a $105 million public equity offering which has been sending shares down. The offering included 7,425,000 Series A units, each made up of one common share and a warrant to buy an additional share. The offering also includes 11,675,000 Series B units, each including a Series B pre-funded warrant to by common share and a Series A warrant to buy shares. Helios and Matheson offered the units at a price of $5.50 and warrants can be exercised at $6.50 per share.

Recently, MoviePass jumped from 1.5M to 2 million subscribers in less than a month’s time. In addition, last week, MoviePass said it was teaming with streaming service Fandor on a new subscription bundle that includes both for a total annual cost of $116 (offer valid for a limited time).