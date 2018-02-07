MoviePass reports this morning that the monthly movie ticket service has generated $128.7 million for select film nominees since November 2017.

Among the Oscar nominated films promoted by MoviePass are all of the Best Picture nominees, nominees for Best Animated Film, Best Foreign Film and other films featuring nominees for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

Focus Features/A24/Fox Searchlight

MoviePass’ percentage of domestic box office sales for Best Picture nominees include Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name at 8.79% ($1.1M), A24’s Lady Bird at 6.18% ($2.7M), Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at 6.89% ($2.8M), The Shape of Water at 7.87% ($3.5M) and The Post at 5.57% ($3.7M). In addition to best picture nominees, MoviePass contributed 11.48% for I, Tonya ($2.5M), and 7.57% for The Square ($106K). [Reporter’s note: MoviePass provided the percentage figures in their release, and Deadline did the box office math].

Note that distributors, when they’re looking at their hourly ticket sales in ComScore’s box office system, cannot specifically see what MoviePass is accounting for at the box office. MoviePass has access to that B.O. intel. One distributor adding up the above math this morning to $16.4M, begs the question “What other nominee this season is generating $112.4M?”

“MoviePass is actively driving movie-goers to the theater at a critical moment in the year,” said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass. “At a time with ‘For Your Consideration’ billboards up all over Tinseltown, we are promoting these pictures to our MoviePass subscribers. Because of MoviePass, I believe more people are connected with these films now and MoviePass has created more exposure for these nominees and the Oscars.”

“We are just testing the waters to establish what is possible for MoviePass to contribute to the success of the film and movie theater industries,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY), which acquired a majority stake in MoviePass in 2017. “Over the last three weeks, MoviePass contributed 4.6%, 5.6%, and respectively 5.7% last week to total nationwide box office. As we continue to see accelerated growth of the MoviePass subscribers and the continued shift in the Movie Theater landscape, we are very excited to watch consumers attach to our product and brand and use their MoviePass. I believe we can serve as a catalyst for success in the entire movie industry.”

Two weeks ago, MoviePass locked horns with the biggest exhibitor in the world, AMC, shedding some of their busiest U.S. locations from their app. MoviePass has been in talks recently with exhibitors to get a share of ticket sales and commissions. Some theater chains are open to this, and some like AMC are not. MoviePass claims that their subscribers aren’t devoted to particularly one theater; that they’ll drive by two locations to get to the theater that has the title they want to see.

MoviePass parent Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) was +3% as of 9:57AM EST at $8.21.