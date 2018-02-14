The Orchard will be releasing its Sundance pick-up American Animals on June 1. This is the Bart Layton-directed feature that they acquired in partnership last month with MoviePass Ventures, which is the monthly movie subscription’s indie film finance arm.

MoviePass hope here is that by taking some skin in a film, that they can gain a greater share in the upside of a pic’s box office, and in return guarantee its subscribers to show up on opening weekend. No word as to whether American Animals will go wide, but Orchard typically releases its titles in limited runs.

Prior to its theatrical release across North America this spring, American Animals will screen at SXSW in the Festival Favorites section on opening night.

Written and directed by BAFTA & BIFA Award-winner Bart Layton (The Imposter), American Animals, is based on a true story, and stars Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, and Udo Kier. Co-financed and developed by Film4 (who also co-financed and developed Layton’s first feature The Imposter) and AI Film (I, Tonya), the film is a Raw production, produced by Katherine Butler, Derrin Schlesinger, Dimitri Doganis, and Mary Jane Skalski. Executive Producers of the project are Aviv Giladi and Len Blavatnik via the AI Film banner; David Kosse; Film4’s Sam Lavender and Daniel Battsek; and Tory Metzger via the Lava Bear Films banner.

Recently MoviePass jumped from 1.5M to 2 million subscribers in less than a month’s time. In addition last week, MoviePass announced it was teaming with streaming service Fandor on a new subscription bundle that includes both for a total annual cost of $116 (offer valid for a limited time). HMNY, MoviePass’ parent company was trading at $4.88 at 12:31 PM PST, -10%.

In addition, the teaser one-sheet for American Animals was dropped: