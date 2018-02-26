Champions‘ Mouzam Makkar is set as a series regular in ABC’s legal thriller drama pilot The Fix from former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark and ABC Studios-based Mandeville. The Fix, (fka the untitled Marcia Clark), is written by Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sara Fain (The 100). After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time. Makkar will play Loni Cho, a Deputy District Attorney and the lead attorney on Amelia’s murder. Makkar is a series regular on NBC comedy Champions and previously recurred on Fox’s The Exorcist and the CW’s Vampire Diaries. She’s repped by PYE, Gray Talent and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Sam Straley (Electric Dreams) has booked a series regular role opposite Mary McCormack and Michael Cudlitz in ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from former Last Man Standing showrunner Tim Doyle and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Doyle and directed by Randall Einhorn, the untitled comedy is set in the 1970s and revolves around an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad (Cudlitz), traditional mom (McCormack), and eight boisterous sons who navigate changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades. Straley will play Lawrence, the eldest Dwyer Son. Straley’s credits include Amazon’s Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and a guest spot on an upcoming episode of NBC’s Chicago PD. His upcoming feature credits include Hala and Teacher. Straley is repped by Gray Talent Group.