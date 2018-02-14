Attention on the figure skating events in the Winter Olympics in South Korea has done wonders for the soundtrack of the Baz Luhrmann-directed Moulin Rouge!. This is the first Olympics that has allowed skaters to choose their music, and songs from the film have figured in an overwhelming number of the routines of skaters in the singles and pair categories. As a result, the soundtrack of the 2001 musical has shot up to number 15 overall on iTunes (outpacing Taylor Swift’s latest album), and it has become the number four best selling soundtrack, right behind Hamilton. The sales ought to continue this year, as the stage adaptation of the movie is set to launch in Boston in June before it ends up on Broadway.