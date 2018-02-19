The Motion Picture Sound Editors made some noise tonight as they presented the 65th MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Winners of the evening included Dunkirk and Blade Runner 2049 for film, while Game of Thrones and Stranger Things received top TV honors.
The Golden Reel Awards, which was held at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, recognizes outstanding achievement in sound editing. Awards were presented in 23 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, special venue and other media.
“All of us who work creatively in sound are storytellers,” said MPSE President Tom McCarthy in his opening address. “We assist filmmakers, directors and producers in weaving soundtracks into visual presentations. We support the dialogue and emotion of stories.
He continued, “Tonight, we renew our yearly tradition of celebrating the art of sound in all areas of multi-media entertainment. We recognize the contributions of sound artists to features; television, cable and streaming programming; gaming; and multi-media—content that has reached audiences in every country, state, and community around the world.”
In addition, Sound Designer, Supervising Sound Editor and Re-Recording Mixer Paul Ottosson presented the annual MPSE Filmmaker Award to Director Kathryn Bigelow while Supervising Sound Editor Alan Robert Murray presented the Career Achievement Award to Sound Designer and Field Recordist John P. Fasal.
Other film winners of the night include 20th Century Fox’s motion capture marvel War for the Planet of the Apes and Hugh Jackman-fronted movie musical The Greatest Showman. Netflix was one of the biggest winners of the evening. In addition to Stranger Things, the streaming giant walked away with trophies for Ozark, The Get Down, Black Mirror, and Godless.
Read the complete list of winners below.
FILMMAKER AWARD
Kathryn Bigelow
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
John P. Fasal
CATEGORY WINNERS
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment
“Honor and Glory”
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE, David Farmer,
Geoff Garnett, Kris Giampa, Paul Lackey, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Chris DeLaPena
Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Music Editor / Composer: Neal Acree
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Homegrown
National Film and Television School
Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Carne Y Arena
Legendary Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts
Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE
Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier
Audio Director: Steve Morris
ADR Editor: Brian Chumney
Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife
Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play (tie)
Call of Duty: WWII
Activision
Audio Director: David Swenson
Audio Leads: Michael Caisley, Don Veca
Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco,
Andrew Lackey, MPSE, Mark Kilborn, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Vadim Nuniyants, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Johnson, Bob Love
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe
Lead Dialogue Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale
Dialogue Editors: Joseph Lyford, Jesse Garcia, MPSE, Duncan Brown, Dutch Hill, Micah Loken, MPSE, Dan P. Francis
Audio Artists: Sheridan Willard, Nicholas D’Amato
Supervising Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Jonathan Mayer
Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Electronic Arts
Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster
Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw
Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
Halo Wars 2
Microsoft Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston
Audio Director: Paul Lipson
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey
Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
In Search of Fellini
AMBI Distribution
Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai
Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Sound Designer: Ben Zarai
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue
Music Editor: Jennifer Nash
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Becoming Bond
Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE, K. Joshua Fernberg
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield
Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson
Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
Lego DC Super Hero Girls
“Brain Drain”
Warner Brothers
Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, D.J. Lynch
Foley Editors: Matthew Saiz, Aran Tanchum
Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia, MPSE
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Music Editor: Bijan Olia
ADR Editor: George Peters
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
Oasis
Amazon Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix
Foley Editor: Philip Clements
Foley Artist: Anna Wright, Catherine Thomas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley (tie)
Godless
“Homecoming”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou
Ozark
“The Toll”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple
Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael
Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Black Mirror
“USS Callister”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark
Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
The Get Down
“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
Game of Thrones
“The Spoils of War”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE
Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
Game of Thrones
“The Spoils of War”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
Stranger Things
“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Netflix
Music Editor: David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00
Superstore
“Tornado”
NBC
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves
Sound Effects Editor: David Mann
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann
Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
Foley Editor: Gary Marullo
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Brothers
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Theo Green
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,
Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
War for the Planet of the Apes
20th Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files
Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer
Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez
ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
The Greatest Showman
20th Century Fox
Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score
Dunkirk
Warner Brothers
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Ryan Rubin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Loveless
Sony Pictures Classics
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev
Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov
Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova
Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev
Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Jane
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson
Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Coco
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes
Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,
Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan
Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE
Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones