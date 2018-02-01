For those who have been lamenting the end of vampire drama series Moonlight, the cult hit has found a new home at CW Seed. All 16 episodes of the series, which aired on CBS in 2007-08, are available now on the streaming service.

CW Seed

Moonlight stars Hawaii Five-O‘s Alex O’Loughin as a Los Angeles private eye who was turned into a vampire 50 years earlier. To maneuver through the modern world, Mick counts on his mentor, Josef (Jason Dohring), a very powerful and well-connected vampire. As his cases often involve the undead, Mick uses his supernatural abilities to help mortals in need, while keeping his identity a secret, especially from reporter Beth Turner (Sophia Myles), a beautiful human woman he feels bound to protect. While Mick struggles with his romantic feelings toward Beth, he meets an enigmatic brunette who looks identical to his ex-wife Coraline (Shannyn Sossamon) – the woman who turned him into a vampire, a woman who was supposed to be dead.

The series, which lasted only one season, was received poorly by critics but developed a strong cult following. Moonlight won the People’s Choice Award for favorite new TV drama in 2008.