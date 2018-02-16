Former Revenge star Madeline Stowe is set as a series regular in Fox’s musical drama Mixtape, from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran.

Written by Safran, Mixtape and directed by Jesse Peretz, from Annapurna Television. is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Stowe will play Margot, an actress who carefully controls how she presents herself to the world, but is secretly exhausted by having to do it.

Quantico creator Safran executive produces with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is co-executive producer.

The marks Stowe’s return to television since she starred as Victoria Grayson on all four seasons of Revenge. She’s also directing and co-wrote upcoming Western feature Unbound Captive. Stowe is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.