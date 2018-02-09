Jesse Peretz (Juliet, Naked) has been tapped to direct the pilot for Fox’s musical drama Mixtape, from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran.

Written by Safran, Mixtape, from Annapurna Television. is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Quantico creator Safran executive produces with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is co-executive producer.

Peretz directed the pilots for Netflix’s breakout hit 1980s wrestling comedy GLOW, which is going into its second season, and for HBO’s Sarah Jessica Parker dark comedy Divorce, which also is in its second season. He also helmed multiple episodes of HBO’s Girls and has served as co-executive producer on both that and Divorce. Peretz most recently directed the film Juliet, Naked, based on the best-selling novel by Nick Hornby.