Callie Hernandez (Graves) is set as the female lead in Fox’s musical drama pilot Mixtape, from former Smash showrunner Josh Safran and from Annapurna Television. She joins previously cast Madeline Stowe.

Written by Safran and directed by Jesse Peretz, Mixtape is a romantic musical drama that looks at a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are. Mixtape captures the different stages of love, exploring if time can heal a broken heart and if love can withstand life’s tragedies.

Hernandez will play Nellie, whose job in admissions at an arts college and relationship with an up-and-coming musician have derailed her own dreams of becoming an artist.

Quantico creator Safran executive produces with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug is co-executive producer.

Hernandez most recently was a series regular on Graves for the comedy’s two-season run on Epix and next will appear in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Too Old to Die Young drama series for Amazon. Her feature credits include Under the Silver Lake, Alien: Covenant and La La Land. Hernandez is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Erik Hyman.

