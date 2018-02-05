Paramount/Skydance dropped a trailer for its July 27 release Mission: Impossible – Fallout during Super Bowl in which we see Tom Cruise step into action again as Ethan Hunt as he is haunted by his best intentions.

The Super Bowl spot teased to the full trailer online and true to MI form, there is no shortage of action — many of which Cruise probably did his own stunts. It seems that Hunt is in trouble yet again as he races against time after a mission has gone wrong. But the most exciting part is probably the return of familiar faces of the IMF which Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. Then there is Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa who seems to be at odds with Hunt (again). And let’s not forget the return of the villainous Lane (Sean Harris) — but this time he has a lot more beard and a lot less rasp. But the most surprising cameo is that of Michelle Monaghan, who played Hunt’s wife who was last seen in Ghost Protocol.

Also joining the gang for the Christopher McQuarrie- directed sixth installment of Mission: Impossible are a gruff and mustachioed Henry Cavill, a non-nonsense Angela Bassett, and The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby in a dark and mysterious role.