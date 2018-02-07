Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, Val Kilmer, Michael Chiklis (The Shield), and Clifton Collins Jr (Star Trek) have signed on to topline the indie film Riptide, from producer Sam Khoze and LA Independent Film and Entertainment. Shaun Hart wrote and is directing the pic, which will begin filming this summer.

It follows two sons of a biker drug trafficker who hold opposing views of their father’s lifestyle. When the father’s operation is raided by the ATF, the youngest looks to keep the business alive, while the oldest understands the threat that the surrounding competition and the cartel possess, all of whom look to prey on their instability and ultimately the entire family’s survival.

Jonathan Meyers, who also co-wrote the screenplay, will produce with Hart’s business partner Tomik Mansoori, as well as Justin Steele and Natalie Kline.