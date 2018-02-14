Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver has stepped down from her role as an ambassador to charity Oxfam after it became embroiled in a major scandal.

It has emerged that a number of people working for the charity paid vulnerable people for sex while working in crisis-hit overseas countries. The charity has been accused of concealing the findings of an inquiry into these allegations, focused around its work delivering aid to Haiti in 2011. Oxfam’s Deputy Chief Executive, Penny Lawrence, has resigned over the charity’s handling of the situation.

Driver, who has worked with Oxfam for over 20 years and is one of its main celebrity ambassadors, travelling to countries such as Cambodia and Thailand in her role, is the first major star to distance themselves from the charity.

Grosse Pointe Blank star Driver, who is currently starring in ABC’s Speechless, said that she would continue to work against “social and economic injustice”.

“I certainly will not let the abhorrent mistakes of a troubling organisation stop me or anyone else from working with good people in this space to support a population of human beings around the world that needs our help,” she said.

“All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated. Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organization that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years old,” she added.