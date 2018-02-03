If you think Super Bowl Sunday will be free of social messaging and proselytizing, think again. Who could enjoy football when the innocent Crock-Pot sits accused of murder?

In a very funny promo for NBC’s This Is Us – the series has landed the coveted post-game time slot – series star Milo Ventimiglia deals head-on with the pressure cooker situation that exploded when his character’s kitchen device did the same during the January 23 episode.

The show’s faulty “slow cooker” – the Crock-Pot brand was not identified, but really, did it need to be? – was revealed as the cause of the fire that killed Ventimiglia’s Jack.

The commercial for tomorrow’s episode, on a studio set as Ventimiglia approaches a craft services table, starts with the actor making a plea for Super Bowl harmony.

“The country is divided,” he says, “and sometimes that can make it tough to find common ground. This year, I think we should all take a deep breath, find the ability to forgive and remind ourselves there is no difference so great that we can’t overcome it.”

Then, as he scoops up a bowl of chili, the camera focuses on, yes, a Crock-Pot, and a message appears: #CrockPotIsInnocent

The death-by-Crock Pot – at least by internet accounts – led some viewers to pitch their appliances, even ones that, we assume, were manufactured this century and weren’t avocado green. The Crock-Pot company wasted no time insisting on the safety of its product, dropping info about the rigors of the Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test, all things the Crock-Pot apparently passes with flying colors.

This is Us creator Dan Fogelman answered with a tweet:

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

Perhaps with the new This is Us promo, this simmering issue can be cooled once and for all.

Take a look at the video above.