EXCLUSIVE: Milla Jovovich has come aboard to star in sci-fi action thriller Hummingbird, from the Black List script by John McClain. Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström are directing with Paul W.S. Anderson penning a revision. Fundamental Films is producing alongside Broken Road Productions. Lionsgate is handling international sales. UTA and CAA are co-repping domestic.

In the vein of Lucy and the Bourne films, the story centers on a female assassin whose latest mark catapults her on a journey of shocking self-discovery. Olivia Munn was previously attached to the project which now reteams Jovovich and husband Anderson after 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter which grossed $312M worldwide including $160M in China.

Fundamental’s Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing Hummingbird with Todd Garner for Broken Road. Fundamental’s Gary Glushon will executive produce. The film is scheduled to start shooting this summer.

Jovovich recently wrapped production on Hellboy and will next be seen opposite Woody Harrelson and Tommy Lee Jones in Rob Reiner’s political drama Shock And Awe.

Kryler and Akerström’s directed the cinematic content for the Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 1 video game which set a record with over 58M YouTube million views. The game also broke records, selling over a million copies in its first week and over 14M to date. The duo was recently set to direct sci-fi thriller Reset for Paramount, based on their award-winning short film of the same name.

Jovovich is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Kryler and Åkerström are repped by UTA and Jon Kanak. McClain is repped by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment. Anderson is repped by Key Creatives.