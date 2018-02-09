“There’s no tolerance in this White House, and no place in America for domestic abuse,” Vice President Mike Pence told NBC News’ Lester Holt, from whatever alternate universe Pence is living in.

Technically, the two men are in PyeongChang, South Korea, where Pence is leading the U.S. delegation at the Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, Pence’s boss President Donald Trump was sitting in front of a gaggle of press, bidding a fond farewell to ousted White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, who resigned Wednesday after domestic abuse allegations against him became public.

Porter had been operating without top security clearance, but had access to classified material, since he joined the White House in January 2017, because the FBI had learned of credible allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. White House counsel Don McGahn and Chief of Staff John Kelly have known of the allegations for months.

Even so, Porter was not only not sidelined, per Pence’s zero-toleranace claims, he was promoted to have more responsibilities, according to political pundits with knowledge of the inner workings of the Trump White House.

In remarks Friday, Trump told reporters, of Porter, “We wish him well. He worked very hard. We found out about it recently….We certainly wish him well. It’s obviously a tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House and hopefully he will have a great career ahead of him. It was very sad when we heard about it, and certainly he’s also very sad.”

“As you probably know, he says he’s innocent and you have to remember that,” Trump continued, saying, “He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent.”

“When I return to Washington, D.C., I’m going to look into the matter and I’ll share my counsel with the president directly,” Pence assured Holt in their interview, which airs Friday night on NBC Nightly News.

