The 2014 slalom gold medalist is one of the marquee names of the XXIII Winter Olympics but Mikaela Shiffrin today has once again been denied her debut at PyeongChang games.

Extreme weather had already pushed the skier’s giant slalom effort originally scheduled start in NBC’s primetime coverage on Sunday off the books. Today, the plug was pulled on her title defending slalom outing. After a trio of delays due to strong winds, the decision to shut things down came an hour after the event was supposed to have started on Wednesday morning on the slopes of South Korea.

Shiffrin is still facing back-to-back events, as she was under the originally revised schedule. Now, with the big time difference between the U.S. and South Korea, the giant slalom is set to be seen in primetime in America on Wednesday. Shiffrin will then compete in the slalom on what will be Thursday night Stateside and Friday in the Asian nation.

Ahhh, dang. Due to wind, the women’s slalom is postponed to Friday. #olympics pic.twitter.com/IYHRE4Ry7m — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 14, 2018

“It’s a tough decision,” said NBC commentator Bode Miller on the Comcast-net on the jury call to not have the slalom competition today.

“I know they are feeling pressure, the schedule is getting compressed and they don’t want to lose these Olympic races,” the 2010 gold medalist skier added out on the clearly rough slopes to fellow commentator Dan Hicks. “But you got to treat this as you would any individual race. You see the weather shots, that’s not possible to have a race in that. I applauded their decision.”

Weather had caused more than a few ripples in Winter Olympics in the past as it has this year. “We move forward to a lot of alpine skiing,” noted Olympic primetime primary host Mike Tirico from NBC’s toasty PyeongChang HQ. “Ten events over the last 10 or 11 days of these Games.”

The XXIII Winter Games run until February 25 when the Closing Ceremony sees everyone wave goodbye.