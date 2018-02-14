It’s taken awhile, but NBC has given a second-season renewal to supernatural drama Midnight, Texas, which launched this past summer.

There will be a change at the helm of the series from Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment: Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who served as consulting producers on Season 1 under their overall deal at Uni TV, have been named executive producers and showrunners. They will succeed Monica Owusu-Breen, who wrote the pilot and served as showrunner on Season 1. She is leaving to focus on other projects.

NBC

Additionally, two cast members from Season 1 — Sarah Ramos and Yul Vazquez — will not be coming back as series regulars. The hope is for them to appear as guest stars, reprising their characters. Such cast trims are considered standard procedure when shows’ budgets are trimmed for renewal.

Midnight, Texas, starring François Arnaud, is based on the books by author Charlaine Harris, who already has one hit supernatural drama series based on her novels to her credit — HBO’s True Blood. The thriller, which ranked as the No. 1 broadcast drama series last summer in adults 18-49, got to a solid ratings start in July, drawing a 0.9 adults 18-49 rating and 3.6 million viewers (Live+same day) for its premiere. It held relatively steady throughout its run, with the season finale logging a 0.8 demo rating and 2.7 million viewers in L+SD.

NBC

Midnight, Texas, whose pilot was directed by Niels Arden Oplev, takes a journey into a remote Texas town where nothing is what it seems. In Midnight, Texas, being normal is strange and only outsiders fit in. It’s a mysterious safe haven for those who are different — a perfect place for anyone looking to hide from the outside world.

The cast includes Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis and Peter Mensah. Charmelo and Nicole Snyder will executive produce with Janollari.

“I am stoked at the prospect of a second season of Midnight, Texas,” Harris said. “I can’t wait to revisit my favorite town to discover what its inhabitants have been up to the past few months. Now the viewers, who’ve been asking me questions daily, will have their reward.”