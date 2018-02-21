Four years and one day after the death of Sarah Jones on a Doctortown train trestle, the late camera assistant’s parents were back in a Jessup courtroom fighting against a motion filed in December by Randall Miller’s attorneys asking that California supervision be taken away from the director. The argument is that CA law differs from that in GA so in CA, Miller is being treated as a parolee and not a probationer.

Both Richard and Elizabeth Jones addressed the court today to fight against any kind of leniency for the man whose actions led to the death of their 27 year-old daughter. “Four years ago what Mr. Miller did that caused the death of my daughter was egregious and inexcusable,”said Richard Jones. He told the court that allowing Mr. Miller to be released from supervision, and going back to his former lifestyle of traveling the world would lighten the message to the industry that this kind of behavior will have consequences.

Elizabeth Jones added that showing leniency now will send the message to others that all they need to do is keep filing motions for reduction of time, reduction of penalties and so forth. “And I have a problem with that.”

Miller’s lawyer Don Samuel first apologized to the Jones family after realizing the date was so close to that of their daughter’s death. He told the judge that had he realized sooner, he would have likely asked for another court date.

In arguing for the leniency, Samuel said that his client paid all the fines and restitutions, has been reporting and has been complying as required but that in California he is not treated as a probationer due to state law. “Parolees are treated differently,” he said pointing to a statute under Georgia state law to have supervision terminated.

Specifically, OCGA (17-10- 1 (a) (2), which states:

Probation supervision shall terminate in all cases no later than two years from the commencement of probation supervision unless specially extended or reinstated by the sentencing court upon notice and hearing and for good cause shown; provided, however, that in those cases involving the collection of fines, restitution, or other funds, the period of supervision shall remain in effect for so long as any such obligation is outstanding, or until termination of the sentence, whichever first occurs, and for those cases involving a conviction under the “Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act”; the period of supervision shall remain in effect until the termination of the sentence, but shall not exceed five years unless as otherwise provided in this paragraph. Probation supervision shall not be required for defendants sentenced to probation while the defendant is in the legal custody of the Department of

Corrections or the State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Samuel said terminating supervision in GA will also terminate Miller’s supervision in CA. He repeated that they are NOT asking to change any terms on his remaining probationary period. The lawyer also stated that the Assistant DA failed to provide good cause so the judge should follow the legislation as it currently reads.

Wayne County ADA John Johnson said the Miller should continue to have to comply with probation as set forth in his sentencing, noting that Miller caused the death of Sarah Jones. He also said that he would like to review the statute and prepare a brief for the judge before the judge entered his ruling. That brief is due now on Monday and the response by Friday.