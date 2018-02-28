EXCLUSIVE: Middleton Media has partnered with Google on a big screen biopic about Grace Hopper, an American innovator, computer scientist and Navy admiral. Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, both of whom penned the screenplay for Disney’s forthcoming live-action Mulan pic, will adapt the script based on the novel Grace Hopper and The Invention of the Information Age by Kurt Beyer.

The film will explore how Hopper (1906-1992) laid the foundation for the development of our technology-dominated world. Her critical and significant, yet overlooked, achievements include solving The Manhattan Project’s final calculations in WWII, developing the first software compiler, and creating COBOL, the ubiquitous computer language still used in 60% of today’s organizations.

The Disaster Artist EP John Powers Middleton and Alex Foster will produce for Middleton Media, while Helena Vilaplana will oversee the project. Kurt Beyer will consultant on the film.

