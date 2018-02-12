After four years of working as a writer-contributor on The Daily Show and writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers, now it’s Michelle Wolf’s turn to host. Wolf has landed her own half-hour weekly Netflix talk show for premiere this year.

The untitled show will take a break from the seriousness of late-night comedy, Netflix says. Instead of making the news fun, she’ll make fun of everything and everybody. There will be no preaching or political agenda — unless it’s funny.

Netflix

“You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” said Wolf.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Michelle, a gifted writer and performer with a singular voice,” said Netflix’s VP Content Bela Bajaria.

The news comes a couple of months after the end of another female-fronted late-night talker on Netflix: Chelsea, starring Chelsea Handler, which wrapped its two-season run in December.

Repped by UTA, Dixon Talent and Hansen Jacobsen, Wolf will executive produce through her Cats in Pants banner. Daniel Bodansky also will executive produce.

Dan Powell (Inside Amy Schumer) and Christine Nangle (The President Show, The Mick) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Powell is repped by Powell at UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero and Hansen Jacobsen, and Nangle is with UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.