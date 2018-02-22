Don’t hold your breath on President Donald Trump attending this year’s White House Correspondents Dinner: the association of journalists that throws the annual clambake just announced ‘The Daily Show’s Michelle Wolf to host.

Trump previously had said, through White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, he would attend this year’s Gridiron, but was still testing the water on the WHCA dinner, aka Nerd Prom. Wolf is one of Trump’s most savage critics in late night TV, where the bar has been set very high.

“I’m delighted to announce ‘Nice Lady’ Michelle Wolf as our featured entertainer this year,” Margaret Talev, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said in this morning’s news.

“Our dinner honors the First Amendment and strong, independent journalism. Her embrace of these values and her truth-to-power style make her a great friend to the WHCA. Her Pennsylvania roots, stints on Wall Street and in science and self-made, feminist edge make her the right voice now,” Talev added.

Interesting the association bringing up “feminist edge,” given that Wolf will be only the fifth woman to ever host the long-running dinner. Most recently Cecily Strong hosted, joining the ranks of Wanda Sykes, Elayne Boosler and Paula Poundstone.