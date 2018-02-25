Michelle Obama’s memoir will be titled Becoming and is set for a November release.

The news was released via Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, the publisher. It was also tweeted by the former first lady, who called the book “a deeply personal experience.”

Obama will promote the book with a US and international tour, according to the publisher, with one million copies of the book donated to the educational nonprofit First Book.

Former president Barack Obama is also writing his memoir, which is scheduled for a Spring 2019 release.

Last year, both Obamas landed a two-memoir deal with Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint. The deal was reportedly worth a combined $60 million, an enormous amount in the publishing world. The Obamas are reportedly planning to donate an undisclosed but “significant” portion of the earnings to charity, including the Obama Foundation.

First lady memoirs generally sell well, and Michelle Obama has never shared a lengthy background. Her only previous book was a 2012 work on gardening, American Grown.

Penguin Random House’s Dohle said the book is “an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.”