Doctor Who alumna Michelle Gomez and newcomer Chance Perdomo are set as series regulars opposite Kiernan Shipka in Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, the untitled project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Gomez will play Mary Wardell, Sabrina’s (Shipka) favorite teacher and mentor at Baxter High. When she is possessed by the devil’s handmaiden, Madam Satan, Ms. Wardell turns into a sultry, cunning manipulator, always trying to lure Sabrina down the Path of Night.

Perdomo will portray Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina’s warlock cousin from England. Placed under house arrest by the Witches Council, Ambrose is forbidden from leaving the funeral home where he lives with the Spellman women. Witty, puckish and pan-sexual, he is one of Sabrina’s partners in crime, always up for mischief.

The role marks the first American screen credit for UK native Perdomo. He’s repped by Authentic and the UK’s Scott Marshall Partners.

Gomez is known for her role as Missy (aka The Master), the longtime nemesis of Doctor Who, in Seasons 9-11 of the BBC America series. Gomez also recurred on Gotham and The Brink. She’s repped by Independent Talent Group and Industry Entertainment.

Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces the project with Lee Toland Krieger, Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter as well as Archie Comics’ Jon Goldwater.