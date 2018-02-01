Michael Wolff went all looking-over-his-lorgnette about Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski when a program panel put his feet to the fire over rumors about UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“My bad, the President is right about Mika,” Wolff meowed:

My bad, the President is right about Mika. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

Haley this week lashed back at rumors she was having an affair with President Donald Trump – a drum beat that began when Wolff said a careful reading “between the lines” of Fire and Fury would reveal Trump’s ongoing affair with someone in his administration. The public dove in, and came up with Haley.

Wolff’s Thursday Morning Joe appearance began with discussion of a New York Times report about former Trump team legal rep Mark Corallo. That report said Corallo worried that White House Communications Director Hope Hicks could be considering obstructing justice after reportedly making a comment on emails between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians.

“Corallo said to me ‘I think there was obstruction,’ ” Wolff boasted. “He said, ‘when you draft a press announcement that is purposefully misleading, its purpose is to obstruct justice… to taint the public mind. You are specifically out there doing this with intent to essentially mislead everyone.’ ”

Talk pivoted, taking Wolff by surprise. A panelist noted Wolff made news this weekend “talking about things you did not know firsthand, saying you believed it was true but did not have proof the president had an affair with someone in his administration and that, following the book’s breadcrumbs, “you can figure out who it was.”

On his book tour, Wolff has marveled that Haley is embracing that rumor.

“I did not go after her and what I meant was I found it puzzling she would deny something she was not accused of,” Wolff answered cautiously.

That’s where Brzezinski took over. “Do you regret inferring anything” about Haley, she asked.

“I did not infer anything about Nikki Haley,” Wolff retorted. “What I inferred was…that many, many people around the president still believe he is involved with various women.”

“Michael, you said she has embraced it,” Brzezinski shot back. “You might be having a fun time playing a little game, dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman. It’s disgraceful.”

Wolff bobbed. “She has been accused of nothing,” he parried. “She has decided to deny what she has not been accused of. I certainly did not accuse her of this. Read me the language.”

“Are you kidding?” Brzezinski asked. “You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here. I’m not reading anything.

“This is awkward, you’re on the set here, but we’re done,” she added, throwing to commercial.

Wolf ran to his Twitter account and began damage-controlling:

To be invited on a show with the purpose of being thrown off…is the new television. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

In other words, I had to say what Mika wanted me to say, or else…the hook! — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

And let me repeat: Nikki Haley has chosen to vociferously deny something she was not accused of. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018